Bumper mango yield expected in Rajshahi region

Bumper mango production is expected in different districts in Rajshahi. -Agency



Fruit setting process of mango is going on smoothly amid favorable climatic conditions predicting bumper production of the most popular fruit in the region.





The fruit setting stage is progressing well and the mango trees have started wearing eye-catching looks in the orchards, gardens and homestead areas amidst favorable climatic conditions.





Mango, a leading seasonal cash crop of the northwestern region, dominates the economy in Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj and Naogaon districts, BSS reports.





After witnessing the present condition, both the growers and the officials are very much optimistic about high yield of the seasonal fruit.





Mozammel Haque, a mango grower of Nandangachhi village under Charghat Upazila, has sprayed pesticides on the mango trees to protect those from pest attack and have good sprouting. He is very much optimistic of good production if favorable weather prevails.





Principal Scientific Officer of Fruit Research Station Dr Alim Uddin said the prevailing climatic conditions are suitable for mango flowering and budding and thousands of mango trees have already worn eye-catching looks with huge blooms.





Flowering began in the middle of January and continues till mid of this month. Around 90 to 95 percent mango trees have already sprouted buds as a suitable climate has been prevailing for farming.





Dr Alim hoped for a bumper mango production following massive blooms if the climatic conditions, fluctuations in temperatures, rainfalls, attack by pests and insects remain suitable for the next few months.





He mentioned that over 95 percent mango trees have bloomed abundantly during this season on an average and the fruit setting stage is progressing well and farmers are contacting the officials and experts to take extensive care for better growth of the tender mangoes.





Many of the grassroots mango farmers were imparted training to yield maximum output side by side with safe production after the best uses of modern technologies. The farmers were given need-based training on how to protect mango from immature dropping from tree.





Sirajul Islam, additional director of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), said the farmers have been caring and taking measures to make mango farming successful everywhere.





The farmers are seen contacting the agriculture officers at the field levels and control the possible attacks by hoppers and some other pest attacks on the mango flowers, if any, for better mango fruit formations and production.





A proper and sustainable management has become an urgent need to save mango flower and fruit from premature dropping as the gardeners and businessmen suffer a lot due to the problem. Agriculturist Islam viewed that premature flower and fruit drop is a nightmare for the gardeners and they can check the problem to some extent through following some prescribed guidelines properly.





To address the problem, the field level agricultural extension and research officials, farmers and other concerned are working together after the best uses of modern technologies.





He said there are around 35 lakh mango trees of different ages on some 23 thousand hectares of land in the region. The number of growing mango trees has been increasing in the region for the last couple of years.





Mango, the leading seasonal cash crop of the northwestern region, vitalizes the overall economy of the region.





Farming of mango has been increasing every year and the gardeners are earning huge profits by cultivating high yielding and hybrid varieties like Amrapali side by side with the traditional and popular indigenous varieties.







The farmers and villagers have been showing more interests in mango farming, one of the most important seasonal cash crops of the region, in recent years with a view to increasing its productions and achieving economic well-being.

