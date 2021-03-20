Priyo Komola releases



The latest movie of Impress Telefilm Ltd titled Priyo Komola is scheduled to be released today (March 19). The film will be released on the first day at the Star Cineplex in the capital's Bashundhara City. Directed by Shahriar Nazim Joy, Apu Biswas and Bappy Chowdhury acted in two lead roles in the movie, which will be telecasted for the first time on Channel i on March 26 on the occasion of Independence Day.





Director Joy also wrote story, script and dialogue of the film. In the movie, a Tagore song is used while Faridur Reza Sagor wrote lyrics of another song. Faridur Reza Sagor for the first time wrote a play-back song for the movie. Shooting of Priyo Komola began in December last year.







Besides Apu Biswas and Bappy Chowdhury, Sohel Khan, Mala Khandakar, Sehangal Biplob, child actor Azan, among others acted in other roles in the movie.







It was first work by Bappi Chowdhury with Impress Telefilm telefilm Ltd. While talking about the movie director Shahriar Nazim Joy said, "Apu Biswas played the role of a war heroine in the movie Priyo Komola.







Apu is appearing with this role in the big screen for the first time. Story of the movie is based on a love story of a remote area of the country during the liberation war in 1971. Bangabandhu's historic speech of March 7 created an impact among the people of a remote area will be shown in the movie.







I have presented that historic event through a link of present time (2020). Basically the film tries to emphasise what the country has achieved and what it has not achieved in 50 years of the independence," Joy also said.

Leave Your Comments