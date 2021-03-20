Red Devils, Gunners into EL quarters

Paul Pogba of Manchester United celebrates scoring their first goal during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 Second Leg match between AC Milan and Manchester United at San Siro on March 18, 2021 in Milan, Italy. -Rex



Paul Pogba scored the winner on his return from injury as Manchester United beat AC Milan 1-0 on Thursday to join Arsenal in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Dinamo Zagreb knocked out Tottenham Hotspur after extra time in Croatia.





The France midfielder struck the only goal at the San Siro four minutes after replacing Marcus Rashford as a half-time substitute, scooping home after an ugly scramble inside the Milan area.





United goalkeeper Dean Henderson produced an excellent reflex save to deny Zlatan Ibrahimovic an equaliser against his old club and secure a 2-1 aggregate victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.





The three-time European champions are one of two English clubs in Friday's draw for the last eight, as Arsenal also qualified despite suffering a 1-0 loss to Olympiakos in the second leg.





Youssef El-Arabi's deflected second-half strike earned Olympiakos another victory at the Emirates but Arsenal advanced 3-2 on aggregate, avenging their exit to the Greeks on away goals last season.





"Really happy to be through. We had a tough opponent, so happy to be through. Sometimes we have to be fair with ourselves -- we were nowhere near the levels we could be," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told BT Sport.





--- AFP, Paris

