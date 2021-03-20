Reds face Real in UCL last eight



Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.





Manchester City have been drawn against Borussia Dortmund, while Chelsea play Porto and defending champions Bayern Munich take on Paris St-Germain, the team they beat in last year's final.





In the semi-finals, the winner of the Real Madrid v Liverpool tie will face Porto or Chelsea and Manchester City or Dortmund will take on Bayern or PSG. The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on 6-7 and 13-14 April. The first legs of the semi-final will be on 27-28 April with the return ties on 4-5 May. Liverpool and Real Madrid met in the 2018 Champions League final with the Spanish club, who have won the competition a record 13 times, winning 3-1.





The two teams have played each other six times in Europe's top competition, with both winning three games apiece, including Liverpool's 1-0 victory in the 1981 final.







--- BBC

