Grand launching of Zontes in Bangladesh

MOTOTECH INDUSTRY on Saturday launched its most anticipated and first ever advanced motorcycle brand Zontes in an all-new avatar, the sporty stunning genius — “Zontes” Motorcycles.







Bangladesh is one of the most potential and booming markets for motorcycles & scooters in Asia. And thus, its market size positively is increasing day by day. Currently, over 35 motorcycle brands are operating their business in this country. And around 300 motorcycle models are available currently in this market. So, you can assume the market position.







Elaborating on this launch, Mr Nasif Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Moto Solution said, “Zontes is one of the most technologically advanced motorcycles made for those riders who prefer to make an impact reflecting their youthful & Fun Persona. The all-new Zontes ZT155-G1, ZT155-U, ZT155-U1 Editions are sure to turn heads around.







Sporty Character







The overall re-crafted looks of the Zontes ZT155-G1, ZT155-U, ZT155-U1 and ZT155-Z2 motorcycles with sporty color and graphics give it a strong road presence. Five LED headlamp and LED tail and position lamp provide a right mix of style and technology on the front end. Resonating to the youthfulness of its trendy young customers. The new Zontes ZT155-G1, ZT155-U, ZT155-U1 and ZT155-Z2 motorcycles accentuates the sportiness and stylish image. Enhancing the trendy nature of riding.







Stunning Genius







Zontes ZT155-G1, ZT155-U, ZT155-U1 and ZT155-Z2 motorcycles creates new excitement among the riders with its advanced technology and innovations. At the heart of Zontes tick’s Euro 5 compliant 155CC engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power. Adding new value to this, are smart features such as the Keyless Transponder Ignition and Steering Lock. Funky, fun and versatile. The Zontes is a bike for all occasions and every day. Designed to cross boundaries between sport and adventure, with better ground clearance you can treat yourself to a short blast on the odd trail or use the bike for your daily commute. With the push of a button select eco or sport mode to adapt performance and economy to suit your ride. Power comes from the latest generation Zontes engine. Single cylinder, 4 valves, water-cooled, high compression ratio with Nickel Silicon Carbide Plated Cylinder; producing 18.8hp at 9,250rpm and creating 16N.m. of torque at 7,500 rpm. Features include: Keyless security Fork guards Lightweight aluminum swing arm USD Forks with mono shock rear end Stainless steel exhaust Crash bars and bungs BOSCH ABS brakes Lightweight aluminum rims.







Price & colors







The new Zontes ZT155-G1, ZT155-U, ZT155-U1 motorcycles comes in 5 colors Priced attractively at ZT155-G1 at BDT 3,89,000, ZT155-U at BDT 3,49,000, ZT155-U1 at BDT 3,79,000 and ZT155-Z2 at 3,49,000 will be available at Moto Solution BD Ltd. Dhaka.

