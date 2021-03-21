Forest restoration: A path to recovery and wellbeing





The theme of the International Day of Forests for 2021 is "Forest restoration: a path to recovery and well-being." The restoration and sustainable management of forests help address the climate change and biodiversity crises. It also produces goods and services for sustainable development, fostering an economic activity that creates jobs and improves lives. This year's theme fits into the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030), a call for the protection and revival of ecosystems around the world.







Forest resources are very imperative to combat the threats of climate change. The peoples of Bangladesh are very industrial and trying to attain the recognition of a developed country by the year 2041. If we sustain our economic growth and environmental sustainability, the time has come to utilize forest resources. As the forest has the capacity to sink carbon, we have to protect our forest land. In addition, the global forward-looking agenda is poverty reduction and society-people oriented development then we need to empower indigenous peoples who live our forest areas mostly. It is vital, the indigenous peoples own native capacities to cultivate, protection of soil, secure wild species, plant species, nourish water and desert bodies.







Global research shows, forests are home to about 80% of the world's terrestrial biodiversity, with more than 60,000 tree species. Around 1.6 billion people depend directly on forests for food, shelter, energy, medicines, and income. According to Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), forests play a key role in many ways: Almost 50 percent of the fruit we eat comes from trees, not to mention the nuts and spices that we also get from these food baskets. Some communities rely almost exclusively on forests for their food sources. Around 40 percent of the extreme rural poor - around 250 million people - live in forest and savannah areas. For these communities, vibrant forests and trees are their lifeline and insurance against hunger.





Forests provide a large part of the drinking water for over 1/3 of the world's largest cities. Many rivers and streams have their sources in forests. Trees act as filters and provide us with clean water that is vital for life.





Around one-third of the world's population use wood as their source of energy for necessities such as cooking, boiling water, and heating. Wood from forests supply about 40 percent of global renewable energy - as much as solar, hydroelectric and wind power combined. Trees grow back, but we need to place more emphasis on using these resources sustainably to protect our forests from degradation. Forests make our cities more sustainable by naturally cooling the air and removing pollutants. They safeguard our health by giving us places to retreat to and relax in. They tackle land degradation and stand up against biodiversity loss by providing plant and animal life with habitats. As a force for good, our forests act as carbon sinks, absorbing the equivalent of roughly 2 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide each year. When trees are cut down, they release this carbon dioxide back into the air. Deforestation is, in fact, the second-leading cause of climate change after burning fossil fuels. It accounts for nearly 20 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions - more than the world's entire transport sector.







Trees are stress relievers. Nature-based tourism is growing three times faster than the tourism industry as a whole and now accounts for approximately 20 percent of the global market. Studies even link green spaces and tree cover in cities to reduced levels of obesity and crime. As one example, the obesity rate of children living in areas with good access to green spaces is lower than in those who have limited or no access at all. Forests have been our quiet helpers. They have been secretly playing a bigger role in our day-to-day lives than we realize.







Tree-covered land in Bangladesh has increased to 22.37 percent of the total land area of the country, according to Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change. Steps have already been taken to implement the plan to increase the amount of land covered by trees to more than 24 percent by the year 2025. The economic value of carbon sequestration becomes increasingly recognized and qualified in the global marketplace. In order to estimate the valuation of ecosystem services and livelihood, it is necessary to identify benefits in economic terms. Economic contributions are - food security, human health amelioration, sustainable livelihoods, disaster mitigation, and climate change adaptation. Also, the average protein take per person from food resources from forests can be used as indicators. If we consider the Covid-19 virus, the forest produces ethanol for hand sanitizers. Toilet paper, paper towels, tissues, masks, and protective clothing comes from forests. Consequently, sustainable forest restoration is indispensable for recovery and wellbeing.





The writer is an environmental analyst and associate member of the Bangladesh Economic Association.

