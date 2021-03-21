Bangladesh society of chemical scientists executive meeting held



The 13th Executive Meeting of the Bangladesh Society of Chemical Scientists was held on Wednesday (March 17) to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the nation.





Former Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Md. Abdul Karim was present as the chief guest at the meeting held at the Teachers Lounge of Universal Medical College Hospital, Mohakhali. The chairman of the hospital and president of Bangladesh Society of Chemical Scientists Preeti Chakraborty, CIP presided over the function and the principal of Tejgaon College and vice president of the society Md. Abdur Rashid gave a welcome speech. Md. Serajul Islam Khan, General Secretary of the Society, in his keynote address said, 'Bangladesh Society of Chemical Scientists will play a leading role in developing various researches and skill development of the country and society on the occasion of 50 years of independence of Bangladesh. Inspired by the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, we will all work together for the development of the country and the world in the hope of building a self-reliant golden Bengal of his dreams on his centenary. Teachers and researchers of Chemistry/Biochemis-try/Applied Chemistry from different universities of the country including Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chittagong also gave their valuable views in the meeting.





