72,923 administered COVID-19 vaccines



A total of 72,923 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines across the country today.





Among the vaccine recipients, 40,477 were male and 32,446 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).





As of March 20, the number of vaccine receivers was 47,60,747. Among the vaccine receivers, 29,96,511 are male and 17,64,236 female as the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7. People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.





The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital today, the DGHS said, adding that the immunization program will begin at 8 am and it will continue till 2.30 pm every day. But some hospitals will continue the vaccination program throughout the day, the health official said.





The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila-level while 61,15,552 people got registered till 5.30pm.

