Pop Color Ltd celebrates womanhood



To celebrate Women's Day, Pop of Color Limited arranged an event named 'Sarbojoya' at an elite hotel in the capital on 19th March evening. Apart from celebrating Women's Day, this special event meant to share the joy with women workers, professionals, businessmen, and entrepreneurs from different walks of life and give them encouragement and inspiration.







Established and respected women personalities from different walks of life shared their experiences and gave advice to professionals, businesswomen.







The event was co-sponsored by Purity, Ahmed Food in association with Motorola, M&M Communication, Delivery Partner Paper Fly, Event Partner Elegant Event Solutions, Photography Partner Dream Weaver, Beverage Partner Transcom and supported by Da purple by Jazz, Azela, Niladrika, Fleur Collection, Rezwana' s Yellow Mart, Tiny toes, Begum Bahar, Pretty face by Nazah Hakim, Coral Haze, Stringz by Sharminz.







Apart from Munnu Ceramic, Nestle Bangladesh, Godrej, Freedom, Senora, Shakti doi, Dano, Red Label, vaseline, Ponds, Emami Hair oil, Turaag Protex, Wellfood, Ifad, and about 60 other Renowned brands and small-medium entrepreneurs will be the gift sponsors. The event included panel discussions, quizzes, raffle draws, and pleasant cultural events for the invited guests. Guests got gift hampers worth BDT 8,000, discount offers from various brand companies, greetings items etc.







Tinker Jannat Meem, head of Pop of Color Ltd, said, "Sarbojaya is not just a reunion for my group members, it will be a memorable day in their life."







Pop of Color is a virtual community and platform for various professional, business, entrepreneurial women. Here various activities are carried out and guidance is given for the overall development and advancement of women.

