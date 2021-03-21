'You can't take it easy, not for a minute'



Bollywood's new blue-eyed girl Kiara Advani in a recent interview has opened up about her dating life and cut-throat competition at work. In an interaction with Filmfare, Kiara, who is rumoured to be dating handsome hunk Siddharth Malhotra, gave a peek into the last time she went on a romantic date but stayed tight-lipped about her relationship with the Student of the Year actor.





When asked about her last date, she replied, "Last time I went on a date was, sometime this year. And it's been only two months for this year, so you do the math." Kiara was spotted at a posh restaurant in Mumbai's BKC area with Siddharth Malhotra and his family a few weeks ago.





Kiara's gradual success in the Hindi film industry is quite admirable, from debuting with Fugly (2014), to giving a stellar performance in Karan Johar's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories (2018), Kiara has showed that she has what it takes to be the quintessential Bollywood heroine as she went on to being featured in Good News (2019) along with Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh, and Laxmii (2020) with Akshay Kumar, and in Netflix's Guilty (2020).





Kiara then opened up about feeling the pressure of cut-throat competition in the film industry and how she "can't take it easy" when it comes to work, but having fun doing so, "It's actually nice to be in a league of actors where everyone is bringing in something new and interesting to the table. So it helps you to pull up your socks. You can't take it easy, not for a second, and the kind of content we've seen on OTT in the whole of last year, I feel everybody has opened up to out-of-the-box ideas."





This year, Kiara and Sidharth Malhotra will share screen-space in Shershaah, which is set to release on July 2. The film is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. The actress recently shared two posters of the movie on her social media platforms, and wrote, "#Shershaah coming to theatres on 2nd July, 2021, see you at the movies!" Kiara also has Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline, which is helmed by Raj Mehta. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Prajakta Koli. Kiara is now shooting for Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aryan and Tabu.

