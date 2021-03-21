We are not the team to score only 130: Tamim



Bangladesh is not a team to score 130 runs (basically 132) regardless how difficult the situation is, said Tamim in a recorded video message sent by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) from Dunedin yesterday. While the expectation was high from Bangladesh this time around, they were nowhere near to their best and were shot out for just 131 runs after being sent to bat first.





Tamim said, "I thought we have got 3/4 soft dismissals, which we didn't expect. There was early swing, bounce and they had the pace but all those were expected in New Zealand condition. We are not the team to score only 130 (131), whatever the situation is. We take pride in our batting always. If we want to do well here, we have to score at least 270-280." Tamim hoped that the batsmen would learn from the mistakes and also said he wants the top order batsmen to show their character in the rest of the series. "We need to come out from this trauma. We need to find a way to score 260 runs plus. You have to give your bowlers something to defend," he remarked.





"One of the batsmen from the top five would have to play big innings. If at least one can't carry on, it would be difficult to score a healthy total on the board. I hope the top order batsmen will take the responsibility in the next match," he said.



Tamim further said there is nothing to take from this first ODI in which they tasted a humiliating eight-wicket defeat. "To be honest, there is nothing to take from this match. If you want to find out some positive thing from out here, it was the six overs spell of Mahedi Hasan. Otherwise, I don't see any positive thing to take from this match," a disappointed Tamim said.

Leave Your Comments