Human chain demands punishment of killers



A human chain was formed in Akhaura demanding the punishment of killers of Nazu Mia.





The human chain was organized at Sheikh Market area by the residents of Moniondo union on Saturday morning.







Hundreds of people including parents of Nazu Mia, his wife and his children's also participated in the human chain. At the end of human chain, a protest rally was brought out demanding the arrest and capital punishment of the killers.







Nazu Mia's family members were also addressed the human chain.





Abul Mia, father of Nazu Mia, said, "On last July 22, Anwar Mia, son of Shahid Mia, resident of Noamora village and Khokon Mia, son of Malek Mia, resident of Haripur, called my son from the house and killed him in a planned way over a due payments.



On July 24, police recovered the body from Minarkut area of Moniondo union. Police arrested an accused named Rasel but cannot arrest the main accused in 8 months.







Locals and Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) sources said, Abul Mia filed a case in Senior Judicial Magistrate Court against Anwar Hossain and Khoka Mia on August 6, 2020. The court took the cognizance of the case and ordered PBI to investigate the case. PBI looked into the matter and arrested Rasel who connected with the murder. Rasel gave confessional statement under section 164 in the court on February 14.







PBI Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman said, "During the interrogation, Rasel confessed that he connected with Nazu killing. We try to arrest the other accused."







In this regard, Md Shakhawat Hossain, Superintendent of Police (PBI) said, "We recovered a mobile phone used by victim and also arrested an accused who give confessional statement in the court. We expect, soon we will arrest other accused."





-- Jalal Hossain Mamun, Akhaura

Leave Your Comments