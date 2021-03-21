Price of rice increasing in Ashuganj



The price of rice has been increasing for the last few days in Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria. The ordinary people have suffered due to this.







The price of all types of rice has increased to Tk 100 to 150 per sack. However, the mill owners said, although the prices in the wholesale market have not increased much, the retailers are increasing the prices as their wish. Their allegations are not correct. Meanwhile, the District Food Regulator said, "They have taken various steps, including mobile court, to keep the rice market stable." Although Ashuganj of Brahmanbaria is the largest rice selling market (Mokam) in the haor area, the price of rice has raised up in the last two weeks of this month in the upazila's markets. Although it has increased by Tk 1 to 2 per kilogram in the wholesale market, but it has increased by Tk 4 to 5 in the retail market. In the wholesale market, two weeks ago BR-28 was sold at Tk 2,600 but now it is being sold at a higher price of Tk 2,700. Similarly, the price BR-29, Miniket and Desi Nazir rice has increased by Tk 1 to 2 per kilogram in wholesale market but in the retail market it has increased by Tk 3 to 5.





Retailers are blaming mill owners and stockists for the rise in rice prices.







They say the rice market is becoming unstable as warehouses have created an artificial crisis.







Brahmanbaria District Chatal Mill Owners Association President Babul Ahmed denied the manipulation of mill owners adding that the mills and warehouses do not have stocks of paddy and rice.





Brahmanbaria District Food Controller Subir Nath said, "Food-friendly programs including OMS have been started in the district. Besides, a mobile court campaign will be launched to bring the price of rice under control."





General consumers believe that the market price of rice will come into control soon if the appropriate actions are taken by the administration.





-- Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj

