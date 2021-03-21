Walton Day celebrated in Brahmanbaria

Walton Day was celebrated in Brahmanbaria on Saturday. -AA



With colorful arrangements, Walton, a local electronic appliances manufacturer, celebrated its 24th founding anniversary in Brahmanbaria on Saturday.





On the occasion, a procession was brought out in Pirbari area in Brahmanbaria town in the morning. Later, a discussion was held at the office of Maisha Enterprise, the exclusive showroom of Walton.





Chaired by Misha Enterprise proprietor Rafiqul Islam, the program was addressed by Walton Divisional Manager Md Asaduzzaman, Area Manager Md Rakibul Hasan, Awami League leader Masukul Kabir, businessman Ekramul Haque Rubel and Engineer Amir, among others. Speakers said, Walton has been manufacturing world class electronic goods in the country at affordable costs. Winning the faith of local consumers, the Walton goods are now popular abroad, they added. After the discussion, the invited guests cut a cake.





--- Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

