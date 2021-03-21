Seminar on buffalo development project held

Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Additional Secretary (Planning) Md Taufiqul Arif Prodhan addresses a seminar titled Buffalo, The Black Gold, For Sale Food And Sustainable Animal Production' at a conference hall in Rajshahi on Saturday. -AA



A seminar on buffalo development project (phase 2) titled 'Buffalo, The Black Gold, For Sale Food And Sustainable Animal Production' was held at a conference hall in Rajshahi on Saturday.







The seminar was organized by Department of Livestock Services, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock.







Presided over by Rajshahi District Livestock Officer Dr Mohd Ismail Haque, Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Additional Secretary (Planning) Md Taufiqul Arif Prodhan was present as the chief guest.







On the occasion, farmers have highlighted prevention of various problems and benefits of rearing buffalos in the seminar.







Khalilur Rahman, a buffalo farmer of Lalpur, said, "We have been rearing buffalos for a long time but we can't become successful farmer as the government does not provide any assistance. We don't get any loan for rearing buffalo. We demand grants and facilities from the government in rearing buffalos like poultry sector.







Rajshahi Unversity Veterinary and Animal Sciences Department Professor Dr Ismat Ara Begum, Professor Dr Md Akhtarul Islam, Project Director Dr Md Mohsin Tarafder and Dr Md Raihan along with other officers and farmers were present on the occasion.







--- AA Correspondent, Rajshahi

