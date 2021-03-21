Bangamata University honours 5 freedom fighters



Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science & Technology University (BSFMSTU) has honoured five heroic freedom fighters of the 1971 Liberation War, one of whom is the 'Beer Pratik'.







The freedom fighters were presented crests and uttorios, a type of celebratory scarf, by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Syed Samsuddin Ahmed through a program in University auditorium on friday, 19 Mcrch 2021. The five are- Md Abdul Hakim (Beer Pratik), Md Abdur Rashid, Md Ubaidullah, Md Ahsan Habib and Md Abdul Karim. VC Professor Dr Syed Samsuddin Ahmed as the chief guest said, "Independence was attained through great sacrifices and today's generation should not take it for granted."







The best way to show respect and gratitude to those sacrifices is for all to do their job with integrity, he added. The VC said, BSFMSTU retains a tradition celebrating national days with great honour to inspire students and imbue patriotism.



On the other hand, the heroic freedom fighters gave commemorative speeches and narrated the history of the days in the liberation war in 1971. Professor Dr Sushanta Kumar Bhattacharya, dean of science faculty as a special guest while the program was presided over by chairman and assistant professor of fisheries department Dr Abdus Satter.





--- AA Correspondent, Jamalpur

