'Bangladesh being run following Bangabandhu's principles'



Bangladesh is being governed following the principles of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Jatiya Sangsad Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury said.





He came up with the remarks while speaking at a reception program of freedom fighters, organized by Shibchar municipality at its auditorium in Madaripur on Saturday.







The chief whip said, "Though Bangabandhu ruled the country only three and half years, but the country is being taken ahead under the prudent leadership of his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Statesman Sheikh Hasina has proved herself by leading Bangladesh towards the graduation to developing country from a least developed country, within 12 years of her reign." He said, if Bangabandhu was alive today, we would become developed country long before. Presided over by municip mayor Awlad Hossain Khan, the reception was attended by Awami League Presidium Member Shahjahan Khan MP, Zilla Parishad Chairman Munir Chowdhury, Upazila Chairman Abdul Latif Molla, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Asaduzzaman, Upazila Awami League President Shahjahan Mollah, General Secretary Dr Md Selim and Pourashava Awami League General Secretary Shankar Ghosh.







On the same day, Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury inaugurated the new building of Umedpur Girls' High School at Umedpur union under the upazila. Later, he joined an extended meeting of upazila Awami League at municipality auditorium.











--- Pradyut Kumar Sarker, Madaripur

