DC office, UN WFP jointly launch host community interventions

Md Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar addresses a launching ceremony of the third year of Disaster Risk Reduction and Asset Creation activities for the host community in Cox's Bazar, alongside partners and local authorities. The Deputy C



The Deputy Commissio-ner's (DC) Office and United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) have launched the third year of Disaster Risk Reduction and Asset Creation activities for the host community in Cox's Bazar, alongside partners and local authorities.







Cox's Bazar is one of the most disaster-prone regions of Bangladesh, susceptible to tropical cyclones and associated storm surges, flash flooding, and landslides. Vulnerability in the district is high, with many villages, farms, and public assets exposed to recurrent disasters every year. Since 2017, WFP has been working closely with the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMR) as well as the Cox's Bazar District Administration to scale up the development of local capacity to respond to these recurring disasters. "Strengthening the ability of local communities to respond to and recover from disasters is at the heart of saving lives in emergencies," said Sheila Grudem, Senior Emergency Coordinator for WFP in Cox's Bazar. "We believe these rehabilitation works will have a durable and positive impact on the lives of people in Cox's Bazar." The first phase of disaster risk reduction work initially included the rehabilitation of 70 cyclone shelters in the Ukhiya and Teknaf areas throughout 2019/20.





The plan for 2021 will further reinforce and rehabilitate 30 shelters in Maheshkhali, Pekua and Kutubdia; improve community access to shelters in 70 villages in Ukhiya and Teknaf; rehabilitate agricultural infrastructure in Chakaria, Ramu, Teknaf and Ukhiya; reforest areas in Ukhiya, Teknaf, Ramu, Chakaria, and Cox's Bazar Sadar; and disseminate COVID-19 and other risk messaging through digital bill boards in Cox's Bazar Sadar. The interventions will benefit approximately 190,000 people living in these areas.





The structures rehabilitated through WFP's Disaster Risk Reduction/Asset Creation will strengthen the capacities of local governments and communities to better prepare for and respond to natural disasters. The project will also create temporary employment opportunities for around 38,000 people from local communities in Cox's Bazar District throughout the six months of rehabilitation work."I express my gratitude and appreciation to the WFP and its donors, i.e. the United States of America, European Union, KS Relief and others for their leadership and commitment to their works in affected host communities of Cox's Bazar, which are much needed," said Md Mamunur Rashid, Deputy Commissioner of Cox's Bazar.







"The cyclone shelter, improved access and rehabilitated agriculture infrastructures together with the other adaptation infrastructures, will contribute much to improve the resilience of the community, particularly during the intensity of rains and floods."Further, WFP aims to make rehabilitated structures disabled-friendly and will install solar panels in 30 cyclone shelters as well as add water and sanitation facilities including provision of emergency kits in 100 rehabilitated shelters cum schools. It was also stated that other UN and civil society partners are also offering similar programs and capacity building activities, to help amplify the impact of this approach, including FAO, IOM, and UNHCR.





-- Chanchal Das Gupta, Cox's Bazar

