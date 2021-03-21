'BD example of religious harmony'



Bangladesh is now one of the brightest examples of religious harmony and peace said, Dr Yousef bin Ahmed Al-Othaimeen, secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), on Saturday.





"Today Bangladesh is one of the brightest examples of religious harmony and peace," he said in a video message played at the function of the fourth day of the 10-day special program marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence, reports BSS.





Bangladesh is always maintaining strong partnership with the OIC for further peace, prosperity and development in the Muslim world, said the OIC secretary-general.





"It is a privilege to deliver this message on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh. In 1971, Bangladesh became an independent nation under the visionary guidelines of the great leader Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman," Al-Othaimeen said.





In 1974, Bangabandhu decided to enlist the newly created country as a member of the OIC. Since then, Bangladesh has been actively participating in and meaningfully contributing to the activities of the organisation, serving the prime example of the Islamic cooperation and solidarity, added the OIC secretary-general.





Presenting the newborn country the father of the nation attended the second summit of OIC in 1974 with the aim of pioneering relations between Bangladesh and the Islamic world and it was a historically important moment for joint Islamic actions and promoting peace and harmony among Muslim nations, he said.





Bangabandhu dedicated his life to fighting discrimination and inequality aiming to build "Golden Bangla", the OIC secretary-general further added.





Bangabandhu's lifelong service to the people of his nation is always remembered and appreciated as the country marks the golden jubilee of independence, he said.





He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu, is continuing the fight against discrimination and inequality and working tirelessly to realise her father's vision of "Golden Bangla". Al-Othaimeen congratulated the president and prime minister of Bangladesh and its people on the occasion.





