Attacks on Hindus in Shalla protested

Bangladesh Hindu-Buddha-Christian Unity Council brings out a protest procession in the capital on Saturday protesting the attacks on Hindu people in Noagaon village under Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district. -Mostafizur Rahman



The attacks, vandalizing and looting of Hindu houses and temples in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj district over a Facebook status criticizing radical Hefazat leader Maulana Mamunul Haque were protested in Dhaka on Saturday.





Bangladesh Hindu, Buddhist, Christian Unity Council organized a protest rally in front of the National Press Club with the platform's acting president Professor Dr NC Bhowmik in the chair. Council leaders Ushatan Talukder, Nirmal Rozario, among others, spoke at the program.





The leaders demanded immediate arrest and exemplary punishment to the perpetrators. They also called upon people from all sections to stand against the communal, terrorist and militant forces.







To mention, Dr NC Bhowmik visited the affected areas in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj and joined a rally organized there with participation of thousands of local people.

Leave Your Comments