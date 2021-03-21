Pak PM Imran Khan tests Covid-19 positive



Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday, the nation`s health minister announced just two days after the premier got his vaccine jab. Currently, Khan is "self isolating at home," minister Faisal Sultan wrote in a tweet.





The Prime Minister's Office too confirmed the development, Zee News reports. Imran Khan had taken China's Sinovac vaccine two days ago on March 18. He received the first shot of vaccination against Covid-19 and urged the citizens of his country to ensure the full implementation of norms to prevent the surge in cases of coronavirus.





The South Asian nation of 220 million is seeing a sharp rise in the coronavirus infections.

