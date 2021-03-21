'AL succeeded in 'depoliticization' process'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Saturday alleged that the government has started the process of 'depoliticisation by spreading panic and false propaganda' in the country. "This government has undoubtedly succeeded in taking the country to a process of depoliticization by spreading fear and false propaganda," he said.





Speaking at a discussion, the BNP leader accused Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud of lying about a communal attack in Sunamganj's Shalla upazila, UNB reports. "In every case, they see the BNP as they're afraid of the party. Here too (in Sunamganj) they've tried to involve BNP in the incident," he said. KM Obaidur Rahman Smriti Sangsad arranged the discussion at the Institute of Diploma Engineers, marking the 14th death anniversary of ex-BNP secretary general KM Obaidur Rahman.





Fakhrul appreciated the role of media in presenting the truth regarding the Sunamganj communal attack.





Referring to media reports, he said a local Jubo League leader has the involvement in the incident as he had dispute with Hindu community members over a haor land. "But Awami League is saying that the BNP is involved in the incident. It's an inherent problem of the ruling party to blame BNP for every problem."





The BNP leader said the ruling party is trying to blame BNP for the incident to hide its failure to ensure the security of people and maintain communal harmony.





He also said Awami League 'harmed' the communal harmony in the country whenever it came to power by attacking the minority community and grabbing their land.





"If a survey is launched over the incidents of occupying the land of Hindu community, no BNP leaders' involvement will be found. Awami League leaders are involved in most such incidents. This is the reality."





Leave Your Comments