'Indian head of govt has been invited, not coming as an individual'

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. -File Photo



Awami League General Secretary and Roads, Transports and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said that the Indian head of government, not any particular individual, has been invited to participate in the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary. Obaidul Quader made this remark yesterday at his residence while speaking to journalists.





Obaidul Quader said, "Awami League is in the government but we have not left the streets. So, there is no use intimidating us with the call of any movement or agitations." Obaidul Quader further said, "Tough measures will be taken against those who will try to create unrest in the country ahead of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's inde-pendence."





Obaidul Quader stated that India was Bangladesh's main ally during the glorious Liberation War of 1971. He added that miscreants launched attacks on Hindu believers at Shalla under Sunamganj district ahead of the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is part of a conspiracy of the anti-Indian and anti-independence groups, Obaidul Quader commented.





Obaidul Quader paid homage to the memory of former President Zillur Rahman on his 8th death anniversary. Obaidul Quader told reporters that Zillur Rahman's legacy would serve the patriotic platforms as a source of inspiration.

