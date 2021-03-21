A trusted neighbor staircase to success

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. -File photo



Before independence Bangladesh was known as East Pakistan while the governing authority was in the hands of rulers located in West Pakistan. The history of deprivations, injustice, discrimination and torment that Bangladesh had to go through at the hands of West Pakistan is still glaringly inscribed in our minds. For this reason, fighting for independence was the only choice for Bangladesh. Under those crucial circumstances India proved its brotherly bonds with us by standing beside Bangladesh on diplomatic, military and humanitarian fronts. Over ten million refugees from Bangladesh took shelter on Indian soil. Most of the freedom fighters of Bangladesh were trained up in India who moved back into Bangladesh to fight for the country's liberation. In this way the relationship between Bangladesh and India is written in golden letters.A trusted neighbour is a staircase to peace, success and prosperity. This saying is relevant when we talk about India-Bangladesh ties.



In this regard we can also refer to the relations between China and Myanmar. Geopolitical analysts have frequently stated that China instigated the Rohingya influx into Bangladesh. China is on Myanmar's side which is why the international powers including the United Nations are not being able to persuade Myanmar to repatriate Rohingyas back into Myanmar.







India is a vital development partner for Bangladesh. At the same time India values the prevalence of Bengali cultural heritage. India has all along aided Bangladesh in upholding the sanctity of Bengali culture. At the same time India is Bangladesh's most trusted ally. We will have to retain good relations with India under all circumstances for our own betterment. India provided Covid 19 vaccines to Bangladesh within the shortest possible time. Moreover, India gifted 2 million vaccines to Bangladesh free of cost.





India played profound roles at the back of Bangladesh's socio-economic advancement. India has all along stood by Bangladesh during good and tough times. We can learn precious lessons from India regarding democratic practice and retaining the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971. It is even hard to imagine Bangladesh's development keeping India aside. India is well-known all over the world as a country of authentic democracy.





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of states and heads of governments of some other countries have been invited to participate in Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.





However, there is a group of troublemakers who oppose India's affiliations with Bangladesh. The sentiment of turning against India is very close to a communal outlook. It sounds ominous and alarming. People who dislike India have profound support for Pakistan. These people who harbor an anti-Indian attitude are against secular principles. Disliking India is a part of welcoming religious fundamentalism. Bangladesh wants to remain a non-communal country where people of all religious beliefs will live peacefully and harmoniously. The evil assemblage of politicians who do not like Bangladesh-India friendship wants to push Bangladesh back into the pre-independence darkness. The same diabolic quarter wants to turn Bangladesh again to a bottomless basket like Henry Kissinger once had said.





Bangladesh became independent through the Liberation War of 1971 in which patriotic people of all religions participated irrespectively. Three million martyrs laid down their lives to liberate Bangladesh under the unwavering leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu believed in equal rights for all people of the country. He viewed everyone from an identical angle of vision. Therefore, we are under moral obligations to comply with the values Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman taught us. We should live in peace with all our fellow citizens showing respect to each and everyone's religious practices and faith. We all are one. During 1971 a popular slogan was "Banglar Hindus, Banglar Muslims, Banglar Buddhists, Banglar Christians-we all are Bengalis". We should retain this slogan in our hearts even today.





Awami League was away from power for 21 years after Bangabandhu was assassinated on 15 August 1975. Repression on religious minorities rose during the time while Awami League was not in power. Still there is a vested group of people who make gambits to torment religious minorities both physically and mentally. These culprits should be identified and strong actions need to be taken against them.





The New York Times recently published an article on Bangladesh's development journey. Nicholas Kristof, the author of the article, described the way Bangladesh secured a broad range of socio-economic advancement during last several years. Nicholas Kristof admired the Bangladesh government for driving the country forward in all terms. He even advised the US government to follow Bangladesh's example regarding poverty reduction. The title of the article is "What can Biden's plan do for poverty? Look to Bangladesh."









Indian PM Narendra Modi meets Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House, New Delhi. -AFP







History shows that China opposed Bangladesh during the war of 1971 as China has always been the closest ally to Pakistan. China recognized Bangladesh after Bangabandhu was assassinated. China even gave veto over Bangladesh's membership in the UN. In recent years, it has been noticed and exposed by news agencies that Chinese financial stratagems have endangered the economy of many countries including Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Sudan etcetera. For this reason patriotic platforms have warned Bangladesh government not to get entangled in Chinese financial deals.





Another important point is the fact that most of the Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia have bilateral ties with Israel whereas Bangladesh is one of the very few Muslim countries that do not recognize Israel but Israel recognized Bangladesh in 1972. Almost all the products we use in our daily life including soaps, toiletries, cold drinks etcetera are manufactured by Jewish companies.





There is no denying of the fact that Jewish people own most of the prominent newspapers, television channels and business enterprises in the world. The Jews are highly educated which is how there are lots of Jewish academic scholars in the topmost universities in the western countries. In this regard Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's foreign policy should be recalled which says, "Friendship to all, malice to none."





India and Pakistan became independent countries following the departure of British colonial rulers from Indian subcontinent in 1947. In the ensuing years the entire world got divided into two geopolitical blocks-America and Soviet Union. Soviet Union entered amicable political ties with India while United States of America became an ally with Pakistan. For this reason, while Bangladesh was fighting for independence during 1971, America supported Pakistan at that time.





Looking at the scenario of Bangladesh through the lenses of today, we can see the political fronts of Bangladesh are divided into two segments pro-Indian and pro-Pakistan. Political parties who don't appreciate Bangladesh's alliance with India are the entities who give moral and physical support to extremist Islamic wings in Bangladesh as a result of which we have in the meantime suffered attacks by armed militants on Holey Artisan Café and some more places across the country.





It should be noted that political parties with an antagonistic approach to India support China's involvement with Bangladesh's political and economic affairs. Prominent economists of Bangladesh have already warned Bangladesh not to take Chinese loans which may have mortally detrimental effects on Bangladesh's economy. That's why preserving and nurturing our tested and proven ties with India is the most effective way for Bangladesh to do well on all parameters.





It would be far wiser for Bangladesh government to work for further deepening and expanding bilateral attachments with India for prosperity and for obtaining other socio-economic goals. Big countries like the United States, Russia and India can play vital roles for the development of their neighboring countries. NATO was established centering USA. Warsaw Pact was founded keeping former Soviet Union in the middle. ASEAN group has been set up keeping China in the central speck. In the same way a large economic bloc can be constituted by India and its neighboring countries including Bangladesh.





In this context it can be added that America had a long war with Vietnam but later on American authorities carried out massive programs for Vietnam's development.







Its' known to all that the separatist groups active in several parts of the world like Asia, Africa and Middle East receive arms, ammunitions and money from China and these terrorist outfits are responsible for destabilizing a major portion of South Asia with adverse impact on Bangladesh's security too as Bangladesh itself is also struggling to get rid of fanatical wings who believe in radical political ideologies. We all know that a number of attacks by extremist groups were carried out across Bangladesh and a great deal of people have been so far killed in such assaults by outlawed terrorist organizations. We sadly recall the assaults on Udichi artistes, 21st August grenade attacks, Pahela Baishakh celebration, cinema halls, courts and some more places which have taken place during the previous years. Chinese arms and ammunitions manufacturers have sold guns, bombs and other weapons to some more countries leading to civil wars in those nations. For this reason many countries have placed embargo on Chinese weapons.







Bangladesh and India possess a lot of commonalities in culture, heritage, traditions and social customs and these similarities have been prevailing for thousands of years. Utilizing this friendship with Indian government and the Indian people would be the most powerful instrument for Bangladesh to overcome all challenges. Boosting Bangladesh's coherence with India on all grounds is the most convenient way for Bangladesh to hold its head high regionally as well as globally. Let's look forward to a successful future in terms of reciprocal fraternity between Bangladesh and India through which all our hopes will come true.





The writer is a diplomat, entrepreneur, author, social activist, sports organizer and Chairman, Editorial Board of The Asian Age.





Leave Your Comments