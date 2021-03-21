Mumbai orders mandatory Covid tests in busy areas





The Indian city of Mumbai is to roll out mandatory coronavirus tests in crowded places as the country grapples with a rise in infections.





The local government said rapid tests would be done randomly in areas such as shopping centers and train stations.





A refusal to be tested will "amount to an offence", it said.





India recorded 40,953 new Covid cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump for nearly four months. A total 159,000 people have died with the disease.





It has seen more than 11.5 million cases of coronavirus infections so far - and the number has been steadily climbing for weeks as the country scrambles to vaccinate its population and identify highly contagious variants of the disease.





In Mumbai, a coronavirus hotspot in the western state of Maharashtra, 2,982 people have contracted the disease in the past 24 hours.





The rapid tests will be mandatory in crowded places such as shopping centers and train stations from 22 March, city officials said.





The commissioner of the local authority told India Today that people should "be ready for the swab test" whenever they enter a busy area in Mumbai.





The tests will be carried out for free - except those at shopping centers, where the costs will be covered by individuals.





Mumbai officials did not specify what action would be taken against those who refuse to have tests.





The local authority said it would use rapid antigen tests (RATs), a type of test that detects the presence of proteins unique to the coronavirus.





But research shows these tests are less reliable than other types and sometimes produce incorrect results.

