Road accidents kill 8 in Faridpur





At least 8 persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Madhukhali and Bhanga upazila of the district this morning.





The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.





In Modhukhali, the accident occurred near Majkandi area on Dhaka-Khulna highway while a Faridpur bound microbus rammed into a Magura bound truck around 7:15 am, leaving two dead on the spot and 10 injured.





Karimpur Highway police station’s Sub Inspector (SI) Md Abul Khair confirmed, saying four persons also succumbed to their injuries on the way to

Bangabandhu Medical College.





In Bhanga, two motorcyclists were killed in a head-on collision with a microbus at Bhanga highway road around 6 am.

