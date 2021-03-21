Evacuations ordered as Sydney’s biggest dam overflows after record rainfall









Sydney braced for its worst flooding in

decades Sunday after record rainfall caused its largest dam to overflow and

as deluges prompted mandatory mass evacuation orders along Australia’s east

coast.





Emergency services ordered people living in low-lying areas on the city’s

north-western fringes to flee to safety, as authorities warned of a

potentially “life-threatening” situation in New South Wales state.





It came after the Warragamba Dam, which provides much of the drinking

water for Sydney, spilled over Saturday afternoon — causing officials to

warn the downstream Hawkesbury River was expected to peak at levels not seen

since 1961.





“It is one of the biggest floods we are likely to see for a very long

time,” Bureau of Meteorology flood operations manager Justin Robinson said.





Floodwaters had already risen in several areas, prompting mass

evacuations, and officials said another 4,000 people could be told to leave

their homes in the coming days.





Authorities urged residents to heed the “dozens” of official warnings in

place across affected areas, with State Emergency Service assistant

commissioner Dean Storey saying those in evacuation zones “must leave

immediately”.





People had already begun flocking to evacuation centres in towns north of

Sydney on Saturday as torrential rains pummelled a vast coastal region

already soaked by an unusually wet summer.





State Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the region was experiencing a “one

in 100 year event” and a national disaster had been declared.





In Taree, where television images showed one house floating down a bloated

river, about 150 people slept in a local auditorium overnight that has

previously been used a refuge for people fleeing bushfires.





Club Taree chief executive Paul Allen described the floods as a

“catastrophe”, telling public broadcaster ABC that some locals had “lost

everything”.





The Bureau of Meteorology said the wild weather was forecast to re-

intensify north of Sydney on Monday before easing later in the week.





Conditions were “going to be treacherous yet again,” senior climatologist

Agata Imielska said.





Rainfall records were forecast to continue tumbling in the coming days,

she added.





Emergency services reported receiving more than 7,000 calls for help and

carrying out about 650 flood rescues since Thursday, with reinforcements

being called in from other states.





The rain and floods were also expected to delay the already halting roll-

out of coronavirus vaccines in Sydney and surrounding areas.





Australia is due to begin the first major public phase of vaccine

distribution on Monday although the programme has slipped behind the

government’s announced timetable due to supply and delivery issues.





