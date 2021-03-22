Bangladesh and Maldives to widen economic activities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih at her office, Mar 18, 2021. -Photo: PMO





It is important to note that South Asia is one of the least connected regions in the world. Bangladesh and Maldives are South Asian countries having limited direct connectivity between the two. In absence of straight connectivity, the two countries had been suffering in terms of trade issues since the diplomatic relationship in 1978. The Maldives, which is composed of 1,200 islands, depends heavily on trade. So, it is high time for Bangladesh to connect the Maldives to expedite trade activities. The average volume of the country's export to the Maldives is $ 6 million while imports amounted to $ 50 million. Considering the need for Bangladesh's economy, reducing the trade gap with any economies is a must including Maldives.







In view of the overall scenario, the foreign ministry of Bangladesh began its move aiming to debut a wide range of business activities between Bangladesh and Maldives. As part of the move, Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid confirmed a short stay in Dhaka last February at the invitation of Foreign Minister of Bangladesh Dr. AK Abdul Momen. The foreign secretary of Maldives Abdul Ghafoor Mohamed and Joint secretary Fathimath Ghina of the Ministry of foreign affairs of Maldives were also part of the official visit. The foreign ministers of the two countries held day-long discussions on need-based bilateral issues that help to be connected easily. Mainly, the discussion was arranged on the occasion of the upcoming visit of the president of Maldives- Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in March 2021 to celebrate Bangladesh's Golden Jubilee of Independence and Mujib Year. But, ahead of landing the president of Maldives, a Memorandum of Understandings ( MoUs) was signed in the month of February. Some issues had been kept pending for Ibrahim Mohamed Solih that had already been executed this month (March 2021).







During the visit of Maldives' foreign minister, Bangladesh and Maldives signed MoUs between the Foreign Service Institute of Maldives and the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh (FSA). MoU was also signed on the placement of Human Resources. Maldivian counterpart was also told for sourcing world-class healthcare, RMG, processed food, vegetables and agro-products, household appliances, construction materials, eco-friendly jute, leather, plastic, ceramic, and light engineering products from Bangladesh at a competitive price. The two ministers agreed to launch a direct shipping line, through a Shipping Agreement, from Chattogram to Male. The issue of the promotion of coastal and river cruise tourism between the countries was also discussed among others.





Besides, cooperation in the field of fisheries is badly needed between the two nations- the meeting agenda said. Our Foreign Minister expressed Bangladesh's willingness to offer training courses to the UN peacekeepers of Maldives at Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training (BIPSOT). Apart from the climate issue, both sides agreed to establish the Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation led by the two Foreign Ministers and the annual Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) through signing relevant MoU during the visit of the president of Maldives- Ibrahim Mohamed Solih in March.







Shortly after arriving in Dhaka, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih signed on some instruments under MoUs related to trade and business. The two countries signed four MoUs on the Establishment of Joint Commission for Comprehensive Cooperation; Establishment of Bilateral Foreign Office Consultations; Cooperation in the Field of Fisheries and Pelagic Fishing; and Cultural Exchange Programme for 2022-25. Both sides agreed to expedite the finalization of the proposed Agreement on Customs Cooperation and the signing of the Agreement on Avoidance of Double Taxation and protect investments. During his visit, talks on commercial shipping links have been finalized aiming to reduce trading costs between the two countries. On the contrary, the Head of the government of Bangladesh made assurance of introducing direct air connectivity between the two nations. The flight between the countries is expected to make a debut soon. The talks on climate issues were also discussed with high importance. "Bangladesh and the Maldives are among the most vulnerable countries to climate change" a World Bank vice president for sustainable development - Rachel Kyte said. So, the nations must work to address the challenges related to climate.







Truly saying, the Maldives had been playing a vital role in employing unskilled Bangladeshi labor force. Their number is 151,000. Of them, 100,000 are registered only. Their contribution to Maldives' economy is admirable. What is worrying that most Bangladeshi workers are undocumented that is discomfort for the Maldives economy. The concerned department of Maldives expressed dissatisfaction about the issue. There is no problem with the repatriation of undocumented workers now- the Maldives side said recently. Currently, the Maldives demand for skilled labor force including doctors and nurses. The Maldives is doing better for Bangladesh through regularizing the undocumented unskilled labor force in the wake of rising demand from Bangladesh. An MoU on the placement of manpower to the Maldives was signed in 2011, but it expired in 2016. The demand for a skilled labor force is on the rise in Maldives. Bangladesh hurriedly can move for pushing skilled and semi-skilled workers in order to fetch foreign currency that helps to bolster foreign currency reserve.







To note that foreign trade represents 146% of the GDP (World Bank 2018). Fish products account for almost the entirety of Maldivian exports 97%, while imports are led by hydrocarbons 14.9%, electrical equipment 2.1%, and airplanes 1.9%. Thailand is a major destination for exports (36%) followed by Germany (12.7%), United Kingdom (9.2%), United States (8.3%), and France (7.4%). In respect of imports, the United Arab Emirates is the major country of origin (18.1%). In view of the trade scenario, Bangladesh can take the opportunity of exporting goods to Maldives to a great extent.







The current volume of bilateral trade is very negligible. Bangladesh exports to Maldives $ 442.26 million in 2018, $563 million in 2019, and & 431.44 million in 2020. On the contrary, Bangladesh imports from Maldives are higher than export resulting in a huge trade gap. Imports from Maldives $ 3428.79 in 2018, $ 3947 million in 2019, and $1399 in 2020. As the present transport cost is very high, no sides are interested in trading more. Currently, the goods are transported via Singapore. Though there is no trade agreement between the two countries, there are opportunities for increasing trade under the South Asian Free Trade Agreement (SAFTA). SAFTA was signed 0n 06 January 2004 in Islamabad. The member countries of SAFTA are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.







It is estimated that the resources from the sea of Bangladesh constitute 81 percent of the resources existing in its land territory. Experts say that fish alone has 500 varieties besides snails, shell-fish, crabs, sharks, octopuses, and other animals. Bangladesh is estimated to catch only 0.70 million tons of fish every year out of the total 8.00 million tons of fish available in the Bay of Bengal. Experts are of the view that Bangladesh would be able to extract resources worth about Tk 12,000 crore (1.2 billion dollars). It is estimated that 5 percent of the country's GDP could be acquired by 2030 from the resources of the sea. Bangladesh could be a developed country by 2041 if the resources are properly extracted and adequately used. It is reported that Indonesia's national economy depends largely on its sea resources and Australia is reported to have earned USD 44 billion from the sea. , the economy of the world is estimated to be USD 88 trillion, of which USD 24 trillion is acquired from sea resources. Bangladesh can take lessons from Maldives in respect of deep-sea fishing. Maldives economy is heavily dependent on fishing that exports 97% of total exports.









Md Mazadul Hoque is an analyst of economic affairs.

Email: If the arrangement for signing the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), Bilateral Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement is made soon, the two nations must march forward economically. Cultural exchange for people-to-people connection is timely demand also. Commerce secretary-level meetings proposed by our foreign minister might resolve the problems related to trade and commerce in the days to come. We have to continue negotiations with Maldives aiming to sign PTA and recruitment of skilled workers. The signing of PTA with Maldives would be great works for Bangladesh's economy, no doubt. Maldivian President left Dhaka after ending a two-day official visit. Through his visit, Dhaka-Male economic cooperation is expected to reach newer heights shortly.Md Mazadul Hoque is an analyst of economic affairs.Email: [email protected]

Leave Your Comments