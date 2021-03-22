Bangladesh-India to work in all dimensions





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting during Mujib Borsho and the golden jubilee of the Bangladesh liberation war. Indian External Affairs Minister Jaishanakar recently visited Bangladesh and discussed with Bangladesh Finance Minister and later on met with PM Sheikh Hasina.





"My heartfelt homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a champion of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary. He is a hero for all Indians too. It will be my honor to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic Mujib Borsho celebrations," PM Modi said in a tweet.





PM Modi will be on a two-day visit to Bangladesh from March 26 to participate in three "epochal" events. This will be his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.







Indian External Affairs Minister acknowledged that it was a "very special year" for the people of Bangladesh when both countries mark the Mujib Borsho, 50 years of Bangladesh's Liberation and 50 years of India-Bangladesh bilateral relationship.





"May all your dreams come true and I can assure you that India will always be there by your side, as a reliable friend," he said. "Our relationship is so broad & our comfort level so high that there is no domain today that is left untouched. It is truly a 360-degree partnership," he tweeted. The significance of India's ties with Bangladesh lies in India's Neighborhood First policy and Dhaka's growing relevance for India's Act East Policy, he said.





We know due to cooperation and connectivity Bangladesh is a key neighbor and a valued partner not only in South Asia but also in the broader Indo-Pacific region. The outcome and achievement in our relationship are very significant in Asia and Africa regions.





It is known that we are working so hard to expand our relationship to whole dimensions, ranging from education, agriculture, health, trade, investment, science and technology, security, transport and connectivity, culture, people to people ties ensuring the development of our shared resources.





Reciprocating this Bangladesh FM Momen said the two countries have committed to continue to work together to take "our bilateral relations to newer heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Hasina." "The pandemic has provided an opportunity to reaffirm our friendship. Bangladesh is the largest recipient of Made in India vaccines. We also received the largest gift of vaccines of 2 million. By this time, fifty countries received Made in India vaccines and almost all the countries of the SAARC region received these vaccines.





There are problems to be solved. We know the Teesta problem is yet to be solved. By this time discussions are going to solve the sharing of water of six rivers.





The problems are being discussed at the secretary-level of relevant ministries to come closer to the solution.







Replying to a question on the killings of Bangladeshis allegedly by the Border Security Force along the border, a major irritant in bilateral relations, Jaishankar said, we have talked about it. Many of the deaths take place inside India. Every death is regrettable.





The deaths occurred due to the crimes along the border, he also said, expressing optimism that it could be stopped by the joint efforts of both countries.





He explained that the problem is because of crime. So our shared objective should be there will be ''no crime, no death'' on the border. It may be mentioned that BGB and BSF agreed that there would be a joint patrol to reduce the crimes







There is an expectation that in the next few decades, Bangladesh-India ties will see more progress after 50 years of trusted friendship.





We have already connectivity in Road, Rail, Waterways, and Airways. There are agreements for using Chittagong and Mongla Port. The connectivity would play a big role in bilateral ties in the next few decades. Other countries like Japan would be included. It is expected that the whole geo-economics will be changed. This is the opinion of Indian EAM.







Indian Minister also said, "We see Bangladesh as a key neighbor and a valued partner, not only in South Asia but also in the broader Indo-Pacific region."





It may be mentioned that the United States, India, Japan, and Australia yesterday announced a joint drive to ramp up the Covid-19 vaccine supply in Asia, mounting a challenge to anti-democratic forces in the first-ever summit of the four like-minded powers. It has been decided that one billion vaccines would be produced by India within 2022. They would work together to establish democracy, especially in Myanmar.







After meeting with PM Sheikh Hasina he expressed India's admiration and pride for Bangladesh's graduation from the LDC status, he said it is truly a tribute to Bangladesh's "miraculous socio-economic progress" and reflection of statesmanship and leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. We know she is now being appreciated across the world for stability and progress under her acumen leadership.







Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay tribute to Bangabandhu's mausoleum in Tungipara of Gopalganj. He is expected to visit two temples in Gopalganj and Satkhira during his two-day visit to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's Birth Centenary and Golden jubilee of its independence.







Modi will go to the Joshoreshwari Temple in Satkhira first, which is an ancient temple that dates back to the time of Pratapaditya. During Emperor Akbar, Mansingh came here to control and defeat the revolt of the rulers. He defeated Isha Khan and established a new idol at Dhakeshwari temple. He also defeated Pratapaditya of Jashore and took away the idol of Joshoreshwari to Jaipur and established a new one at the Joshoreshwari temple. Then Modi will visit the Matua temple at Orakandi in Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj, where he will be welcomed by the organizers.







Orakandi is the birthplace of Harichand Thakur, founder of the Matua sect, was invigorated with the philosophy to lead a backward class of Hindu community in the right direction so that they would capable to improve their socio-economic condition. The Orakandi temple is the holiest place for the Matua sect.







Civilization was started based on knowledge & philosophy. Science and religion are working as prime mover in the development of civilization. World-renowned scientist Einstein Says "Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind." He told William Hermanns in an interview that "God is a mystery but a comprehensible mystery. I have nothing but awe when I observe the laws of nature. There are not laws without a lawgiver. We know the Indian subcontinent is the strong center of world civilization, there are also other centers of a world civilization such as Arab-Persia, Europe, Japan, China, etc.





The largest democratic country India is functioning based on world-class democratic institutions. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now one of the prominent leaders in the world, along with other leaders of the democratic world who are working for peace democracy, and progress.





We know Bangabandhu is not only the father of the nation of Bangladesh but also one of the great leaders of the world that are recognized by UNO. India as a close neighbor, a great friend is cooperating with Bangladesh in all fields. It is a very significant event at the same time during his visit 3 MoU's will be signed and Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition would be opened to know and honor the great leaders of the globe. It is mentionable that both the leaders accommodated the religions based on the equal status of all religions. PM Modi will be visiting two holy places of worship in Bangladesh. It may be mentioned that earlier he also visited places of worship across the world such as Buddhist Temple in Japan, Shai Mosque in Arab-Emirates, Church at Sri Lanka, Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka to respect as well as project civilization links.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is used to giving his speech on the occasion of Constitution Day saluting Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar, who played a key role in the framing of the democratic constitution of the Republic of India.





Indian Prime Minister has facilitated strong relations with the innumerable followers of the world-famous scholar, Dr. Ambedkar, across India and especially the Matua sect in West Bengal.







"A free and open Indo-Pacific is Essential," he said, a message reinforced by the other leaders as concerns mount about China's assertion of power around the region.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has increasingly shed India's historic non-alignment and pursued tighter ties with Washington, said the Quad will be "a force for global good."





US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are also paying a joint visit to both Japan and South Korea on their first foreign travel, with Austin continuing to India.







We know the two countries are working so hard to expand cooperation in all dimensions ranging from security, trade, transport, connectivity culture, people to people ties, energy, and joint development of shared resources and defense. The Indian Minister assured that India will always be there by Bangladesh's side as a reliable friend.



The writer is an academic,

former ambassador,

leader-student action committee 71 and freedom fighter.

Leave Your Comments