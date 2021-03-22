Diner Sheshe





In 2021, Hathras is still no place for women. For 2 months, Gaurav Sharma kept asking me to marry him-he used to live nearby but I barely knew him. He was infamous for being a goon in our area, so I rejected his proposal. Little did I know that a simple 'no' would make my life a living hell. 2 months later, he barged into my house, grabbed me by my waist, twisted my hands and said, 'shaadi karle warna uthake le jaunga'.





My parents rushed in just in time to stop him from forcefully undressing me. Papa yelled, 'chodenge nahi saale ko' and filed a complaint with the police immediately. But Gaurav Sharma was barely locked up for 14 days-even before I could recover from the shock, he used his political connections to get out on bail.





The very next day, he came back to our village and made an announcement publicly, 'If Ambrish Sharma doesn't withdraw the case, I'll kill his entire family.'Terrified, I begged the police to give us protection, but they recklessly said, 'Kuch hone do, uske baad dekh lenge'. Another cop even warned us to back down, 'They are bigshots, don't even think of clashing with them'.





Over time, our family was alienated from the rest of the village-our neighbors would say, 'Ladki ke baap ko sar jhukana hi padta hai'. They broke all ties with us fearing that even they could be targeted by these gundas. I often thought of dropping all charges against Gaurav, but Papa would bravely ask-'How can he get away with molesting somebody's daughter? Today, it's you...tomorrow, it could be someone else!'





For 2 years, I had to confine myself to 4 walls-Gaurav would drop by at least 7-8 times a month to threaten my father. This once, Gaurav chased Papa down our farm with a gun for half an hour and kept yelling, 'Case wapas le le warna sachme maar dunga.'





