Worldwide waffling





Police in Texas are searching for a man accused of stabbing Jack in the Box employee with a pocketknife after being asked to wear a face mask inside the restaurant.A warrant has been issued for the arrest of James Schulz, who has been accused of stabbing a Jack in the Box manager three times on Wednesday night at the chain's League City location at 1503 W. League City Parkway, the League City Police Department wrote on Facebook.











If you love your kids, and nature, and want to help the UK economy recover after lockdown - as well as ensuring UK tourism workers' jobs are protected -please do not rush to the travel agents to book a holiday.Instead, how about making a resolution that your first post-lockdown holiday (which we are all understandably gagging for) - and all your future holidays - will be flight-free, until the climate emergency is resolved? This is vital - because reopening the airports is not a "return to normal", but a return to our contribution to the ongoing climate crisis.Throughout the pandemic, we've seen the aviation industry publicly opposing proposed restrictions, advocating more taxpayer subsidies or calling for imposed restrictions to be lifted faster.











The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra in connection with the multicrore Saradha chit fund scam."It is a routine thing. The Enforcement Directorate is an authorized agency. They called and I came. But giving two-three hours during the election time is very expensive. I tried my best to convince them that I will come whenever they call me. In two hours we could have covered at least two blocks," Mitra told ANI while leaving the ED office here.











Kobe Bryant's widow on Wednesday named four sheriff's deputies who allegedly participated in widespread "morbid gossip" and shared grisly images of her husband's remains, taken at the scene of his death.Vanessa Bryant had filed an invasion-of-privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County and the sheriff's department back in September, but names of the deputies had been shielded.







That was before a federal judge last week ruled that accused deputies "are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks," but that "such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public's strong interest in access."U.S. District Court Judge John F. Walter's ruling opened the door for Vanessa Bryant, in new court filings on Wednesday, to name Deputies Joey Cruz, Rafael Mejia, Michael Russell and Raul Versales.

















Leave Your Comments