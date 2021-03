Southeast University (SEU) organized an online discussion session on Sunday to celebrate 101th Birth Anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam, Vice Chancellor of Southeast University presided over the program while KM Khalid, State Minister of Cultural Affairs, graced the program as chief guest. Md Rezaul Karim, Chairman, Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, Adviser to BoT were present, among others.





