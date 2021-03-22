Appoint next VC from JnU teachers: JnUTA



Jagannath University Teachers' Association (JnUTA) demanded appointing Vice-chancellor from within the teachers of the university. A notice signed by JnUTA President Professor Dr Nure Alam Abdullah and General Secretary Professor Dr Shamima Begum confirmed the demand on Sunday. According to the notice, as there is no current regular VC in the university so we (JnUTA) demands to the government appointing a vice-chancellor from senior professors for the development of the university.







Meanwhile, Professor Md Kamaluddin Ahmed, currently serving as treasurer of university, has been made acting vice-chancellor of the university as VC post fell vacant after Professor Dr Mizanur Rahman completed his tenure recently. Currently, the university has a total of 108 professors, among, 26 are grade-1 professors.







Of them, some are serving as Pro-VC, Treasurer and other responsibilities of different universities. Earlier, Awami League backed blue panel of the university sent a list consists of the names of different professors of the university to UGC, education ministry and other relevant sources. This list includes names of former and present deans of different faculties, former JnUTA president and general secretary, and former and current leaders of blue panel of this university.









---Minar Al Hasan, JnU





Leave Your Comments