BCG seizes 49-maund jatka fish



Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) have seized 49 maunds of jatka fish in a drive. The drive was conducted in Boat Ghat area near Kandipara Mawa fish market on Sunday. During the drive, BCG found searching the speed boat and seized 49 maunds of jatka fish. No one was arrested as the actual owners of jatka weren't found. The seized speed boat handed over to Upazila Senior Fisheries Officer of and the seized fishes were distributed among orphanage and poor people of the locality.

