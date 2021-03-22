Mohadevpur Police hold Covid-19 awareness rally



An awareness rally and a road meeting were organized by Mohadevpur police at a local bus stand to prevent the outbreak of Covid-19. The program was presided over by Md Abul Kalam Azad, Officer-In-Charge (Investigation) of Mohadevpur Police Station.







Naogaon-3 (Mohadevpur-Badalgachhi) constituency Member of Parliament Md Salim Uddin Tarafder addressed the program as the chief guest while Additional Superintendent of Police (Mohadevpur and Patnitala circle) Md Aftab Uddin, Upazila parishad Vice Chairman Anukul Chandra Saha Budu and woman Vice-Chairman Rabeya Rahman Poly addressed as special guests. Among others, social elites and police personnel were present in the program. At the end of road-meeting, chief guest and other guests distributed masks among general people.









---M Sakhawat Hossain, Mohadevpur

