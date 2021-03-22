Police distributes masks in Debidwar



Debidwar thana police distributed masks among people on Sunday at New Market premises in the upazila in response to reduce the outbreak of Covid-19 in the second wave of the virus across the country. A rally with a theme 'Habit of wearing mask will make Bangladesh free from corona' was also brought out to make public aware about the Covid-19 pandemic.





Led by Debidwar Police Station Officer-in-Charge Arifur Rahman, the rally was attended by Poura Market Community Policing Committee President Bashir Ullah Mollah, Vice-president VP Moynal Hossain, Finance Secretary Abdul Alim Sarkar and Lecturer Saiful Islam Shamim were present at the rally. After end of public awareness meeting, masks were distributed among some 500 common people.









---Md Fakhrul Islam Shagor, Debidwar

