'MDGs have been achieved, SDGs by 2030'

The Millennium Development Goals (MDGs has been achieved and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) will be achieved by 2030 by through effectively integrating marginalized people through collaboration in all sectors, said Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon, President of National Association of Small Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB).





He came up with the remarks while addressing meeting titled 'Stakeholders Engagement for Economic Empowerment' in Khulna in collaboration with National Association of Small Cottage Industries of Bangladesh (NASCIB), UCEP Bangladesh and MAWTS on March 15, 2021. The Ashshash project, a project funded by Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and implemented by Winrock International, successfully organized these two meetings.







NASCIB President Mirza Nurul Ghani Shovon attended the meetings as the chief guest while NASCIB Vice-President Mohammad Arfin was present as special guest in both the occasions. Dipta Rakshit, Team Leader, Ashshash, Winrock International, inaugurated the meetings through her welcome speech.





The main objective of those meetings was to evaluate the demanding needs of the private sector as well as to explore the support area from the public and private sector as well as financial institutions to create opportunities of sustainable livelihood for the survivors of human trafficking and identify the procedural challenges of collaboration and way forward for enterprise development, skilled wage employment, and shared value partnership. "Bangladesh Bank currently has 3 different refinancing scheme under which the beneficiaries can avail loans for their business", said NASCIB President.







"BDT 20,000 crore stimulus package as declared by the government for the CMSMEs is for the affected businesses only but not for the new entrepreneurs", he clarified. NASCIB Khulna Metropolitan Branch President Md Iftekhar Ali (Babu) said, "Ashshash beneficiaries will have free access to training in multiple Jute factories in Khulna. NASCIB will help the beneficiaries to market the jute products produced by the beneficiaries."





"The skilled workforce resulted from this project will be able to address the need for private sectors seeking trained workers to minimize training costs. Since 70 percent of Ashshash's targeted beneficiaries are women, this project aims at creating women entrepreneurs and is also working to drive women workforce to market driven trade with the help of all concerned from public and private sectors," said Dipta Rakshit, Team Leader, Ashshash project.







Ashshash project works in partnership with public and private sector aim to ensure psychosocial resilience and economic empowerment for the men and women who have escaped trafficking. Private sector engagement (PSE) is one of the key strategic approaches of Ashshash to accelerate the economic empowerment process for the beneficiaries.









