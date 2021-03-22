Janata Bank launches 'Mujib Corner'

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurates 'Mujib Corner' at the head office of Janata Bank Ltd virtually from his secretariat office on Sunday. -AA



Marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Janata Bank Ltd has set up 'Mujib Corner' in the remembrance of the great leader.







Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal inaugurated the Mujib corner virtually from his secretariat office of the program at the Janata Bank head office premises on Sunday. Bangladesh bank Governor Fazle Kabir, Financial Institutions Division Senior Secretary Ashadul Islam of Ministry of Finance, Janata Bank Chairman Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman delivers speech as guests on the occasion.







Janata Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Abdus Salam Azad delivered the welcome speech on the ceremony. Janata Bank Board of Directors Ajit Kumar Paul, Meshkat Ahmed Chowdhury, K M Shamsul Alam, Ziauddin Ahmed and Sonali Banks CEO and MD Md. Mohammad Helal Uddin, Agrani Banks MD Ataur Rahman Prodhan, BDBL CEO and MD Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, CEO Kazi Alamgir, BKB Managing Director Md Ali Hossain Prodhania, RAKUB Managing Director Md Ismail Hossain, Karmasangsthan Bank's Managing Director Md Tajul Islam also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Leave Your Comments