'Mizoram wants to set up huts along BD border'

Mizoram Commerce and Industries Minister Dr R Lalthankliana had a courtesy visit to Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi at his secretariat office on Sunday. -PID



Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Sunday said the state government of Mizoram wants to establish border huts and land port along border to boost trade as well as commerce and improve the communications system with Bangladesh."Necessary measures in this regard will be taken after visiting the bordering areas of both Bangladesh and Mizoram. Bangladesh is continuing its efforts to boost trade and commerce with the seven sisters of India," he said.





The Commerce Minister was addressing a joint press briefing at his secretariat office after holding a meeting with the visiting health and family welfare, higher and technical education, Commerce and Industries Minister of Mizoram Dr R Lalthankliana, BSS reports.







He also informed that the state government of Mizroam also expressed its interest to use the Chattogram Sea Port.Terming India as a friendly nation of Bangladesh, Tipu said there is ample scope for boosting trade and commerce directly with Mizoram and the opportunity could be further widened through boosting communication with the state in the roadways and waterways.





Replying to a query, the Commerce Minister said efforts are on to increase the number of border huts as these types of trading have created interests among the people of both Bangladesh and India. "A few more border huts will be inaugurated within a short time," he added.There has been a huge demand for Bangladeshi RMG products, toiletries items, juice, fish, meat and electronics items in the market of Mizoram, Tipu said, adding Bangladesh can also import bamboos, timbers, gingers, chilies and stone from Mizoram.





Mentioning that Mizoram wants to boost trade and communication link with Bangladesh, Dr R Lalthankliana proposed setting up border hut along the Mizoram border and constructing bridge to establish road link.He noted that there has been a huge demand for Bangladeshi products including RMG in Mizoram while Bangladesh could import bamboos, stone and Segun timbers from Mizoram.





"We are trying to boost the trade relations and communications system with Bangladesh," he further added. Wife of Mizoram minister Ngurmawi Sailo, commerce ministry additional secretary (FTA) M Shahidul Islam, additional secretary (import) AHM Shafiquzzaman and joint secretary (FTA) Nur M Mahbubul Haque, were present, among others.



