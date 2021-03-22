Kangana praises NASA's 'bindi-wearing' Indian sisters



Kangana Ranaut, currently shooting for her next action flick 'Tejas' in Rajasthan, has heaped praise on Indian sisters Puja and Pratima who are doing an internship at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Recently the pictures of Puja and Pratima have gone viral as the entire nation salutes their achievement. In the picture, the Roy sisters can be seen in NASA sweatshirts.







What made Kangana excited is the fact that they wore bindis. The popular actress wrote "Anyone with scientific bend of mind will naturally be inclined to Hinduism, so lovely to see virat Hindus that too girls and also wearing bindis as one of the brightest scientists of NASA devotion is the most profound dimension of intelligence." The original tweet was from NASA's human spaceflight program head Kathy Lueders who wrote, "Puja and Pratima Roy are two sisters currently majoring in Computer Engineering Technology and interning at NASA.





