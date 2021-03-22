Shilpa Shetty gearing up for 2 releases in 2021



She's gearing up to make a comeback to Bollywood this year, and fans are no doubt excited to see Shilpa Shetty Kundra back on the big screen after a significant gap. The actress will be seen in not one, but two releases this year - 'Hungama 2' and 'Nikamma'. The films will mark Shilpa's presence on the big screen after 13 long years. While 'Hungama 2' stars Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jaferi and Pranitha Subhash, 'Nikamma' features Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The actress has reportedly completed shooting her parts for both the films and is gearing up for the hectic promotional activities usually associated with big-ticket releases.





In a recent interview, Shilpa revealed that during her debut film, 'Baazigar', her co-star Shah Rukh Khan was a huge help. Not only would he calm her down when she was nervous, but would also help her when she struggled during lip syncing a song. She added that no matter how hyper she would get, SRK would calm her down and even give her tips on how to lip sync properly. While the two never collaborated on a film after that, they were seen in together in special appearances in films such as 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Luck By Chance'.

Leave Your Comments