Indian Idol makers lashed for highlighting fake poverty



How real is the reality show? Is it completely real or is the reality behind that show completely different? This question has haunted viewers for years. In recent times, the reality show Indian Idol 12 has been at the center of controversy. A few days ago, the show was accused of using poverty of contestant Sawai Bhatt for TRP, and also accused of trying to gain TRP by showing the dilapidated condition of veteran lyricist Santosh Anand at the stage. This time a fresh debate flares with this show.





Now the controversey seemed a bit focused on Sayali Kumble who is the daughter of an ambulance driver from Tatanagar, Mumbai, and she was trying to fulfill her dream by overcoming all obstacles, according to the makers of the reality show.





Even Saylee herself told the Jackie Shroff that she had to go through financial difficulties every day. However, netizens have recently noticed a video of Saylee a few months ago that she was singing on the same stage with a famous artist like Suresh Wadkar. As soon as this video came out, the viewers got very angry with the producers.







Team Indian Idol 12 has used poverty as a tool only for TRP. The audience can't accept that Saylee had no property when she could sing on the stage with a singer like Suresh Wadkar in the award ceremony. The makers of this reality show were also ridiculed for their inability to showcase new talent.

