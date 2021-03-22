Bangabandhu NCL kicks off today



The domestic cricket is set to resume in Bangladesh after a Covid-19-induced one-year break with the National Cricket League (NCL) which is set to roll onto the ground today at different venues across the country. The 22nd edition of the NCL, one of the main first class tournaments in the country, is branded as Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







In fact all of the events of the BCB will be named after Bangabandhu in Mujib 100 year. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) organized two tournaments-a three-team BCB President's Cup and five-team Bangabandhu T20 Cup last year in Covid-19 time but those two tournaments included the players of the national team and some promising players. So the NCL is literally the first domestic tournament in Covid-19 time. The BCB had already released the itinerary of the first two rounds of the league. Eight teams-seven divisions of the country and Dhaka Metro- were divided into two Tiers, based on their result in the previous edition of the league.

