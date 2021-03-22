Archer out of England's ODI squad



Jofra Archer will miss England's one-day series against India and the start of next month's Indian Premier League because of his ongoing elbow problem.The fast bowler will return home for further investigation of the issue, which the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) says "deteriorated" during the five-match T20 series. Lancashire spinner Matt Parkinson is in the squad having been a T20 reserve. The two sides meet in the first of a three-match series in Pune on Tuesday. Archer is due to play for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, which runs from 9 April to 30 May.



"Jofra's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the Twenty20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain performance levels," the ECB said in a statement. "The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course. As a consequence, Jofra will miss the start of this year's Indian Premier League."







Batsman Dawid Malan and fast bowlers Jake Ball and Chris Jordan have been named as reserves. England ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Sam Curran (Surrey), Tom Curran (Surrey), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), Ben Stokes (Durham), Reece Topley (Surrey), Mark Wood (Durham) Reserves: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)









---BBC







