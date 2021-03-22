When Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt turned poets



World Poetry Day, which was first adopted at the 30th General Conference in Paris in 1999, is commemorated each year on March 21. The day is celebrated to mark the distinct quality of poetry to encapsulate the creative spirit of the human mind. World Poetry Day aims to celebrate "linguistic diversity through poetic expression and to offer endangered languages the opportunity to be heard within their communities," as stated in the United Nations official page.







Poetry has shaped the political, cultural, and spiritual landscape of societies across ages. We have spiritual poems, love poems, patriotic poems among many others. The art form has also been used by our celebrities to express themselves. We have dug out poems churned out by Sara Ali Khan and Alia Bhatt on World Poetry Day.





Sara Ali Khan The young actress often shares posts on Instagram with small poems penned by her. She had earlier shared a photo of herself with her mother and brother and captioned it, "Nights like these Find us a pod- we're the peas With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas Because as they say the best things come in threes" Alia Bhatt Actress Alia Bhatt, who took a writing course durin g the lockdown, wrote the sweetest poem for her sister and author Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday. "





Since we were little you were always my angel you literally gave me win gs dancing around with ME on beds and things I love that we've got our own language one that's full of fruits and veggies Ahh.. life without you is just so basic also who would look after my arms and leggies? I know we're technically sisters, But I believe you're my soul mate too you make every living moment better I truly don't know what id do without you!! you're my everything sweetie.. my sunshine & when the weather is bad my umbrella too..







happy birthday to ME As today is the day I to celebrate you P.S - on your birthday I tried very hard to impress you.. but I'm no writer.. just your little sister who loves you," wrote the actress. Taking a cue from the celebrities, you too go-ahead and write down a poem this World Poetry Day. Let no one tell you that you need to be a professional writer to make poems.





