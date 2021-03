Bangladesh Chhatra Moitree has burnt symbolic effigies of Hefazat-e-Islam and Jamaat-e-Islam protesting communal attacks in Shallah of Sunamganj. Leaders and activists of the organization staged a torch-procession at Dhaka University campus demanding justice of the culprits including Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque on Saturday. Later, they burnt symbolic effigies of Hefazat and Jamaat at Raju Memorial Sculpture.





