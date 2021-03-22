'No decision yet on lockdown, news of general holiday false'



Amid the rise of Covid-19 infections and deaths, no decision has yet been made to impose lockdown, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan said. He said this while responding to journalists at a program in the city on Sunday.





Abdul Mannan said, "No such decision has yet been taken over imposing lockdown again. The nation as well as the world is celebrating the golden jubilee of independence. We haven't got any directive from the highest level." Besides, news of general holiday run by different media outlets on Covid-19 is false and baseless, the health ministry sources said.







According to a statement signed by Maidul Islam, public relations officer of the health ministry, a section of electronic media is broadcasting false and baseless news on general holiday from March 26 to April 4 quoting health secretary. The health ministry urged the media outlets to stop broadcasting and publishing the false news on general holiday, it added.





