'Conspiracies against country still going on'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that conspiracies against the country as well as the government are going on.He was speaking at discussion arranged by Bangladesh Awami League at its Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital on Sunday marking the 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day.







Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina chaired the discussion joining it through videoconferencing from her official Ganabhaban residence. Quader said though the Awami League is in power, it haven't left the street. "





We will have to make united resistance against the conspiracies for ousting the government and the anti-country plots. This should be our oath on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth anniversary," he said. He said many conspiracies were hatched to erase the name of Bangabandhu but all conspiracies went in vain.





