'Bangladesh now on Bangabandhu's path'



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said it is now proven that the country is moving ahead following the development paths of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





"We are doing what Father of the Nation had shown us during his tenure of three and a half years. We are moving ahead following his paths as we are trying to implement successfully the tasks he wanted to accomplish and now the people of the country are reaping the results of that," she said. Sheikh Hasina said Bangabandhu had dreamt of building Bangladesh as a hunger-poverty-free country where people would have an improved life and that is why he had taken those development agendas.





The premier was addressing as the chair a discussion meeting organized by Awami League (AL) to mark 101st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day at the party's central office in city's 23 Bangabandhu Avenue, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban, BSS reports.





Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, said Bangladesh has now achieved the status of developing nation under this government from the list of least developed countries (LDCs) going through Bangabanhdu-directed pathways overcoming all the black chapters from 1975 to 1996 and 2001 to 2008, and the country will continue its progress."Bangladesh will move ahead as a developing nation and will be a developed nation by 2041," she said.





The Prime Minister said the Bangali people would not have emerged as an independent nation without the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."We would not get respect in the world, would not get a state and a flag if Bangabandhu was not born here in the country," she noted.Referring to the celebration of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation, Sheikh Hasina extended her gratitude to the country's people and said it has been possible as they (people) voted Awami League to power.





