'Japan to make more investment in Bangladesh after pandemic'



Japan will make more investments in Bangladesh when situation returns to normal after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh ITO Naoki said this when he called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Sunday, UNB reports.





After the meeting, Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters. He said that Naoki Ito apprised Sheikh Hasina of the progress of various Japanese projects in Bangladesh. Referring to Matarbari project, the ambassador said, despite pandemic situation, work of the project is progressing and it will be an industrial hub of Bangladesh and a game changer for the country.





About the special economic zones, the Japanese Envoy said, the economic zone at Arhaihazar of Narayanganj will be ready in the next year.Japan is also constructing another Special economic zone in Mirsharai of Chattogram which will be the second largest one for Japan in terms of investment, he said.





ITO Naoki handed over to the Prime Minister a message of the Japanese Prime Minister and a video documentary on the visit of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to Japan in 1973 titled "Welcome Bangabandhu (1973)". During the call, the Prime Minister highly appreciated Japan's contribution to Bangladesh's economic development.





Pointing out construction of the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, she said, Bangladesh wants to operate it jointly in collaboration with Japan. Shiekh Hasina conveyed her gratitude to Japanese Prime Minister for sending her the message and the video documentary on the historic visit of Bangabandhu to Japan.





She recalled that her younger sister Sheikh Rehana and youngest brother Sheikh Russel accompanied Bangabandhu during his visit to Japan. She too visited Japan in the early 90s as leader of opposition in Parliament, Sheikh Hasina added. Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr Ahmad Kaikaus was present.





